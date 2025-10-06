Saratoga Investment (SAR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $32.3870 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.75 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 24.85%. On average, analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $390.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

Saratoga Investment Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.3%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 121.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 24.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.25 to $24.25 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

