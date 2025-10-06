Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Given New GBX 520 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 505 to GBX 520 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GEN. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Genuit Group from GBX 525 to GBX 540 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuit Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 450 to GBX 490 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genuit Group from GBX 508 to GBX 521 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 517.75.

Genuit Group Stock Performance

LON:GEN opened at GBX 369.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 358.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 372.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £918.44 million, a PE ratio of 1,904.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. Genuit Group has a twelve month low of GBX 301 and a twelve month high of GBX 513.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported GBX 11.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Genuit Group had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuit Group will post 27.6836158 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

