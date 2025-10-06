The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DSGX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.7%

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.42.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 77.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.