Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised Performance Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $102.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $109.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider A Brent King sold 6,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $665,703.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,745.20. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $525,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,007,110.85. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,968 shares of company stock worth $5,944,596 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 658.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 476.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

