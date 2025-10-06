Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNI. Evercore ISI lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

NYSE:CNI opened at $96.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,927,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,493,163,000 after acquiring an additional 761,454 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,072,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,385,000 after purchasing an additional 273,974 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,243,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,793,000 after purchasing an additional 636,147 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,571,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,129,000 after purchasing an additional 505,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,705,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

