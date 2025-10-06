Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of DBD opened at $58.24 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -171.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.The firm had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 38,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $2,340,897.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,968,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,581,351.84. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3,621.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 182.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

