HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on HSCS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HeartSciences in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of HeartSciences from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HeartSciences
HeartSciences Trading Up 0.3%
HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.41) by $0.83. Equities analysts forecast that HeartSciences will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HeartSciences
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HeartSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeartSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of HeartSciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
About HeartSciences
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HeartSciences
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for HeartSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.