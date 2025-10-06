Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.24. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,798,540 shares of company stock worth $4,273,477,287 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after buying an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

