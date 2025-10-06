Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Laser Photonics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Laser Photonics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Laser Photonics

Laser Photonics Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of Laser Photonics stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Laser Photonics has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $64.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 3.20.

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laser Photonics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Laser Photonics stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.10% of Laser Photonics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Laser Photonics

(Get Free Report)

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50-CTHD, an entry-level dual axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100-CTHD, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD for cleaning rust, remove paints, and other coatings; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300-CTHD, a air-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS, a single axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHD, a portable handheld roughing laser cleaner; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHS, an handheld laser cleaning, roughing, and surface preparation system; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHD, a dual axis fiber laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD for cleaning rust and remove coatings; CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD for cleaning and removing rust, corrosion, and other materials; CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure, an AI-capable laser cleaning system that eliminates the concerns over human hazard and eye safety; CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool; and CleanTech Robot, an industrial robotic laser cleaning system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laser Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laser Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.