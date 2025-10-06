Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALLO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $295.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,853,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 3,747,397 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,868,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 578.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,116,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 952,158 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,719,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 787,300 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 867,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 502,868 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

