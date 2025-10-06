Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $67.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 27.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ryanair by 250.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 1,158.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

