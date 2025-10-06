Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ryanair
Ryanair Price Performance
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 27.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ryanair by 250.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 1,158.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ryanair
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.