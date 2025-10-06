C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $166.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $133.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHRW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

CHRW opened at $135.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $304,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares in the company, valued at $15,898,148.34. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,222.72. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

