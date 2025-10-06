Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadeler A/S in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CDLR stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. Cadeler A/S has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.26.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $136.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.33 million. Cadeler A/S had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadeler A/S will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cadeler A/S by 866.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 48,520 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cadeler A/S by 288.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cadeler A/S by 45.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 250,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 532,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,508 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

