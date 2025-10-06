US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on USAU. Roth Capital increased their price target on US Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on US Gold from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of US Gold in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Get US Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on US Gold

US Gold Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $17.91 on Friday. US Gold has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $257.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Gold will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Gold by 109.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 131,394 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in US Gold in the first quarter worth about $2,163,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in US Gold by 4.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in US Gold by 41.2% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in US Gold by 38.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

US Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.