JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target Raised to GBX 104

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from GBX 95 to GBX 104 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 85 to GBX 100 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 92 to GBX 90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 84 target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 104.67.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 0.4%

JD opened at GBX 103.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.03. The firm has a market cap of £5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,033.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JD Sports Fashion had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD Sports Fashion will post 15.037961 earnings per share for the current year.

JD Sports Fashion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.