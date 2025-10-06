Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorel Industries currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$1.50.
Dorel Industries Inc is a Canadian company that sells juvenile products and furniture. Its segments include Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile. Dorel Home segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings which include metal folding furniture, futons, children’s furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.
