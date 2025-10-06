Insider Buying: NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Insider Buys 591 Shares of Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 525 per share, for a total transaction of £3,102.75.

Roisin Donnelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Roisin Donnelly acquired 180 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 530 per share, for a total transaction of £954.

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 548 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 528.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 501.66. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 329.90 and a 1 year high of GBX 565.42.

NatWest Group ( LON:NWG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. Analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 595 to GBX 620 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 530 to GBX 615 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 495 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 610 to GBX 700 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 613.33.

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

