UBS Group Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $102.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $108.00 target price on shares of TFI International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TFI International from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank downgraded TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Get TFI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

TFII opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.45. TFI International has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth $294,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of TFI International by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.