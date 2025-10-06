Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OTEX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Open Text from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. National Bankshares raised shares of Open Text from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. National Bank Financial raised Open Text from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of OTEX opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Open Text has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth $98,882,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Open Text by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,368,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,058 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 1,162.1% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,333,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,639 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,730,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,898,000 after purchasing an additional 810,352 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 16.2% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,649,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,754,000 after purchasing an additional 789,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

