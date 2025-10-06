York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of York Water in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get York Water alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YORW

York Water Trading Down 0.4%

York Water stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26. York Water has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $433.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.72.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. York Water had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 25.83%.The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that York Water will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

York Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

Institutional Trading of York Water

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in York Water by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in York Water by 700.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in York Water by 86.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in York Water by 70.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in York Water by 349.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

(Get Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.