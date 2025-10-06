TD Securities Raises Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$9.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REAL. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.41.
Real Matters Inc is a Canadian network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. The company’s platform combines proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field agents. Its operating segment includes U.S.
