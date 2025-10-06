TD Securities Boosts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$70.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AIF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Altus Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised shares of Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.
Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.
