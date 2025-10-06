Wall Street Zen Upgrades Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) to “Hold”

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

Shares of VTMX opened at $26.99 on Friday. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 142.05, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in the first quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

