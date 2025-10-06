The GrowHub Limited’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TGHL)

GrowHub’s (NASDAQ:TGHL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 7th. GrowHub had issued 3,750,000 shares in its public offering on August 28th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut GrowHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th.

TGHL stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. GrowHub has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Our Company operates at the intersection of technology and supply chain management, focusing on enhancing product traceability and authenticity. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, we have developed a multi-faceted approach to address industry challenges. Our business currently comprises two main divisions, which are the GrowHub Platform and our product trading facilitation offering, and we currently preparing for the launch of our third main business division, namely, the GrowHub Innovation Centre, which is expected to start generating material revenue by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

