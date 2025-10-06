SSE (LON:SSE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.
SSE Stock Performance
SSE opened at GBX 1,748.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,742.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,730.98. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,446.89 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,980.52. The company has a market capitalization of £19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,617.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
SSE Company Profile
Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.
