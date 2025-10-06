SSE (LON:SSE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

SSE Stock Performance

SSE opened at GBX 1,748.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,742.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,730.98. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,446.89 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,980.52. The company has a market capitalization of £19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,617.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

SSE Company Profile

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

