S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 14.6% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). Approximately 10,387,470 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.29).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Articles

