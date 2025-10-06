Wall Street Zen Downgrades Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) to Sell

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schrodinger in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

SDGR stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.74. Schrodinger has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 76.22% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schrodinger will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Schrodinger during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

