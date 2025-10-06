Wall Street Zen Upgrades Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) to “Hold”

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

REG stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 27.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

