Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sells Off Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). In a filing disclosed on October 03rd, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Apple stock on September 4th.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 8/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 8/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 8/28/2025.

Apple Stock Up 0.3%

AAPL stock opened at $258.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.82 to $205.16 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,932,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $290,506,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,249,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,358,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,749,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,506,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,638 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after buying an additional 205,656,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $38,942,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

Whitehouse (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

