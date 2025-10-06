CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CTS in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CTS has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $59.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.32%.The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. CTS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 7,434.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 52,191 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of CTS by 19.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at $527,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CTS by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

