Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Shares of INTU opened at $679.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $700.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $692.75. Intuit has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $27,929.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,606.69. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total value of $255,887.19. Following the sale, the director owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,890,685.82. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $2,029,299. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 131,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

