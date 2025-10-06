NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on NMTC. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.23.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 163.49% and a negative net margin of 55.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMTC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

