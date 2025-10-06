PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

PayPal Stock Up 0.5%

PayPal stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,976,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,570,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,992,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $891,248,000 after acquiring an additional 184,014 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,038,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $746,068,000 after acquiring an additional 522,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

