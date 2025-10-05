Ameriflex Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth $5,464,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth $343,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth $75,691,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth $6,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.38.

Celestica Stock Down 6.7%

CLS opened at $234.08 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

