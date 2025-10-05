ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Acquires 1,248 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $141.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.61. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $133.69 and a one year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.52.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

