Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 596.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $209.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $198.47.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

