Ameriflex Group Inc. Has $101,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,434,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,260,000 after purchasing an additional 366,047 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,152,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 667,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,388,000 after purchasing an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 354,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 182,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $211.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.17 and its 200-day moving average is $194.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.