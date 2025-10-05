Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 76.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 4.6%

NYSE DELL opened at $140.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day moving average of $115.05.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Green sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $9,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,659.50. This trade represents a 57.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,781,682 shares of company stock worth $505,183,267. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

