Boston Common Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Air Liquide $AIQUY

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Liquide were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Air Liquide by 52.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Air Liquide by 14.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Liquide in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Liquide by 37.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Air Liquide by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Liquide Price Performance

AIQUY opened at $40.35 on Friday. Air Liquide has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $43.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

