The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Short Interest Update

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 47,800 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SGPPF stock opened at C$5.88 on Friday. The SPAR Group has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.88.

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to grocery stores and other group retail outlets in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, building and hardware products, coffee, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

