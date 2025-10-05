SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,284 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7%

SPYD opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $47.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

