Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 75,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

