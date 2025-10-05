Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $260,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $133.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.65 and its 200-day moving average is $125.97. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

