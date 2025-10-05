Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,136,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,728,000 after buying an additional 158,528 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Humana by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,256,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Humana from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.21.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $284.00 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.87 and a 12-month high of $315.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.96 earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.