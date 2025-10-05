Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR Position Raised by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 26,900.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.20.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.0%

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.19%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

