Diligent Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,090 Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December $IDEC

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:IDEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December by 82.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December by 4.0% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEC opened at $31.28 on Friday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF December (IDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

