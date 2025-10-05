Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 4,146 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF $KSA

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,173,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 100.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 613,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 307,719 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 284.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 153,215 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 315,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 98,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,698,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.76. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $42.56.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

