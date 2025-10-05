Accel Wealth Management Sells 1,134 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF makes up 0.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1704 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

