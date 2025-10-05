Accel Wealth Management Has $999,000 Position in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 219.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,026 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.