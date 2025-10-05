Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 317.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 466.7% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The company had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

